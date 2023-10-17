Surviving The Holidays event Nov. 2 at GSUMC

Gulf Shores Methodist Church will host a two hour Surviving the Holidays special event on Nov. 2 in Thee Coffee Shop on the South Campus from 4:-6 p.m.

This is part of the nation-wide Grief Share program designed to help those who are grieving navigate through the difficult holiday season. For someone who has lost a loved one, the Thanksgiving and Christmas season can be very bleak, sad and frightening.

This video and discussion will offer coping tools and support for all who are grieving the absence of their loved one. There is no charge. The community is invited to attend and can register at griefshare.org.