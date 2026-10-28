Susan McCollough & Nall art exhibit at OWA Theater

Free exhibit from Alabama’s own is open daily from Nov. 9-18

Art lovers and collectors are invited to a special exhibition and sale featuring original works by internationally recognized Alabama artists Fred Nall Hollis and Susan N. McCollough at the OWA Theater inFoley from Nov. 9-18. Open from noon – 5 p.m. each day, admission is free and open to the public. For info, email info@thenallinstitute.com or call 334-372-9228.

Although their artistic styles are distinctly different, both artists share a remarkable creative spirit and a passion for artistic expression that has earned them international recognition.

Nall, who died in 2024, enjoyed a distinguished career that spanned more than five decades across the United States and Europe, particularly France and Italy. His extraordinary body of work encompassed painting, drawing, mosaics, sculpture, and porcelain, reflecting a distinctive artistic vision that combined intricate detail, symbolism, imagination, and exceptional craftsmanship.

Nall’s (pictured left) work has been exhibited and collected internationally, earning him recognition for his versatility and unmistakable visual style. His artistic achievements extended beyond traditional galleries and museums to include monumental public installations, architectural collaborations, and decorative arts. His ability to move effortlessly between fine art and functional design distinguished him as an artist who believed creativity should enrich everyday life.

Today, his artistic and entrepreneurial legacy continues through the Nall Institute at Troy University, where his extraordinary body of work serves as a foundation for education, artistic innovation, and opportunities for future generations of artists and entrepreneurs.

McCollough (pictured top), who has a gallery in Gulf Shores, has earned international recognition for her Abstract Expressionist style of vibrant colors and imaginative compositions – a style described as “Susanism” by the editor of New York’s SunStorm Fine Art magazine. In 2017, she received the Artist of the Year Award from Art Tour International magazine, the world’s most widely circulated art publication.