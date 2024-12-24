Svea Tierce, Morgan Soutullo are O.B. Teachers of the Year

Orange Beach City Schools has honored Svea Tierce (left) as its Elementary Teacher of the Year and Morgan Soutullo as its Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Tierce, a second-grade teacher at Orange Beach Elementary, is persuing a National Board Certification. One of her innovative teaching methods is her desk pets program, which engages students by allowing them to earn their own pets along with homes and food. Her students achieved the school system’s highest proficiency in ELA and Math on the 2024 ACAP testing. As a varsity cross-country coach, she has guided her student-athletes to the state level.

Soutullo brings a fresh and dynamic approach to science education to her Orange Beach Middle & High School students. She teaches Honors Chemistry, AP Chemistry, and AP

Environmental Science. At the Orange Beach City Schools Institute Awards, she was recognized for achieving the highest percentage of students with qualifying scores on AP exams across the school system. An impressive 90% of her students earned qualifying scores. Soutullo also actively mentors her colleagues and fosters a positive school culture. Both teachers will be celebrated at the Legacy Awards Banquet on Jan. 30.