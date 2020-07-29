Sway to sound of steel drums at OWA’s Aug. 1 Caribbean Day

Cast your cares away at OWA’s Caribbean Day on Saturday, Aug. 1 from noon ‘til 10 p.m. Sway to the sounds of the steel drums, compete for the coolest Hawaiian t-shirt, and prepare to be surrounded by the calypso music and a worry-free mentality at the Foley amusement park and retail center. Enjoy two free performances from Southwinds Steel Drum Band, plus prepare for a special guest – Hawaiian T-Shirt Santa!

There’s no entry fee for the Hawaiian T-Shirt Contest. First prize is $100, and the prize is $50 for second. Third place wins $25. Santa will also be doing a special giveaway for four VIP seats at our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony! Anyone who enters the free t-shirt contest will receive a raffle ticket.

For more info, visit 251-923-2111 or go to visitowa.com.