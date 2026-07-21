Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 25 at Foley Farmers Market

The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market will host Sweet Grown Alabama Day on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at its campus at 781 Farmers Market Lane in Foley.

Sweet Grown Alabama members from across the state will be recognizing the unique flavors of the best produce Alabama has to offer. Plus, from 11.a.m. to 1 p.m. you can grab a free watermelon slice or tomato sandwich while supplies last.