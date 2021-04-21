Sweet potato named official Alabama veggie

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill naming the sweet potato as the official state vegetable. Alabama now has an official state vegetable: the sweet potato, with the Senate voting unanimously for the bill, and the House voting 84-4 for it. A project for a home school in the aptly named Harvest, located in the northwestern part of Madison County, led to the designation, according to the bill.

The official state fruit of Alabama is the blackberry. The official tree fruit is the peach. The official crustacean is the brown shrimp. The official amphibian is the Red Hills salamander.