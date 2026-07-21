Swift-Coles Home ghost hunts slated July 24-25

A Summer Spirits & Shadows Ghost Hunt is scheduled at Swift Coles Mansion from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on July 24-25. The historic home is located at 17424 Swift-Coles Lane in Bon Secour. Tickets are $52.52 and available at southernghostgirls.com. Southern Ghost Girls Tours will lead the hunt. Explore the mansion’s eerie halls, seek out ghosts, and uncover chilling stories. Documented ghosts and spirits have been seen at this sprawling mansion located on the Bon Secour River. For more info about the home, call (251) 609-4578 or email swiftcoles@gmail.com.