Swift Presbyterian Church will host its first annual Christmas market on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. on the church campus at 23208 Swift Church Rd. in Foley. Get some Christmas shopping done early and have a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Buy a coffee from Holy Grounds Coffee and Candle Co. Shop arts and crafts, home goods, Christmas gifts, church cookbooks, handmade jewelry, baked goods, Christmas decorations and so much more.