Swift Presbyterian Church Christmas Market Nov. 15

Swift Presbyterian Church will host its 2nd annual Christmas market on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the church campus at 23208 Swift Church Rd. in Foley. Get some Christmas shopping done early and have a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. until noon. Shop arts and crafts, home goods, Christmas gifts, church cookbooks, handmade jewelry, and take home a huge variety of fresh baked treats. including treats. There will also be a Santa’s Attic with Christmas decorations and othe surprises.