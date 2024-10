Swift Presbyterian Church hosts Oct. 19 Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

Swift Presbyterian Church and Swift Church Preschool (23208 Swift Church Rd.) in Foley will host its Trunk or Treat Fall Festival on Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Any and all in the community are welcome to join the church parishoners for games, face painting, a bounce house, hay rides, hot dogs and s’mores.