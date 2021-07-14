Symone French (Jul 15), Modern Eldorados (Aug. 19) play free concerts at Meyer Park

The City of Gulf Shores sponsored Music at Meyer Park Summer Music Series continues July 15 and Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park, located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. The Blues Burger food truck will be onsite and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be selling beverages at each concert.

For more info, visit gulfshoresal.gov or call 251.968.1171.

• July 15 – Symone French and the Troullie: Symone French and the Troullie (right) blend styles ranging from funk, rock and soul to create a sound that is truly unique and captivating. The Troupe has become a staple in the Mobile and Gulf Coast Music scene and lead singer Symone French delivers powerful, soulful vocals that are sure to move all listeners. They plan to release new music this year and to continue their active gig and tour schedule.

• August 19 – Modern Eldorados: The Modern Eldorados live show is a musical experience dripping with history and full of excitement. The band was formed in 1996 as a vehicle for singer/songwriter Gretsch Lyle’s original brand of classic country music. With the conviction of an old-time gospel preacher, Lyles delivers his unique brand of witty southern humor.

When The Modern Eldorados take the stage, class is in session for a wildly entertaining lesson in authentic American honky-tonk. Pictured: Folks out enjoying June’s Meyer Park concert.