Symphony Archduke Trio at Coastal Art Center Feb. 17

The Mobile Symphony Archduke Trio will appear at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. The concert will take place in the gallery listening room. Tickets are on sale by phone or in person at the Coastal Arts Center at 251-981-2787 (ARTS). Seating is limited for these up-close performances. The Coastal Arts Center is at 26389 Canal Road