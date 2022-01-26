Symphony Archduke Trio at Coastal Art Center Feb. 17
Symphony Archduke Trio at Coastal Art Center Feb. 17
The Mobile Symphony Archduke Trio will appear at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. The concert will take place in the gallery listening room. Tickets are on sale by phone or in person at the Coastal Arts Center at 251-981-2787 (ARTS). Seating is limited for these up-close performances. The Coastal Arts Center is at 26389 Canal Road.