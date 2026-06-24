Symphony Sparks & Stars July 4 party in Pensacola

Symphony Sparks & Stars July 4 party will be held at the Hunter Amphitheater behind Blue Wahoo’s Stadium in downtown Pensacola from 7-9 p.m. The free, family-friendly event brings together music, patriotism, and community spirit for an unforgettable evening on Pensacola Bay. The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will perform, as will the renowned McGuire’s Pipe Band. The celebration will conclude with the annual Pensacola fireworks show, the largest display on the Gulf Coast.