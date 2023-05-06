T0I Kentucky Derby Party May 6 at O.B. Event Center

The annual Treasures of the Isle Off To The Races Kentucky Derby Party & $2,000 Drawdown Jackpot will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The annual party features terrific food, the famous TOI fun hat & derby ensemble contest, derby jackpots, door prizes, the drawdown and a raffle. Event tickets are $50 and include a chance to win door prizes. Additional drawdown tickets are $20. Tickets are available at the door, from any TOI member or by calling Jean Salter at 251-923-8049. Follow TOI on Facebook or visit treasuresoftheisle.org.