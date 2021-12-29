Tacky Jacks G.S. & O.B. Wacky Winter of Fun starts Jan. 3

The 6th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series starts on Jan. 3 and will feature different events to include regional artists and local organizations each week this winter beginning January 3. The Gulf Shores location will host activities on Mondays and the Orange Beach Location on Tuesdays throughout January and February. Make reservations at tackyjacks.com.

• Monday, January 3, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Art al Fresco – Retro Art, Paint by Numbers; Flashback to a simpler time and enjoy a paint-by-numbers art class. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 4, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Coastal Sea Glass Sun Catcher. Learn how to create a sea glass suncatcher with driftwood and colorful sea glass. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 10, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Decoupage Canvas or Journal. Learn how to Decoupage a Canvas or a Journal. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 11, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Shell Soy Candles. Learn how to use shells to create two soy candles. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 17, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Plastic Pollution Mosaic with Clean Horizons. Looking for something to do while the kids are out of school? Or maybe you want to learn about plastic pollution in our environment? Create your own Plastic Pollution Mosaic. Clean Horizons will share their story during this one-hour class, and you can create your very own masterpiece to take home with you. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 18, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Painted Wood Slice Coasters. Bring the outside in and create two painted wood slice coasters. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 24, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Resin Nature Jewelry – Learn how to create jewelry with items found in nature preserved in resin. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 25, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Sparkles & Shades DIY Glitzy Glasses. Create a pair of one-of-a-kind embellished sunglasses. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 31, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Leather & Pearls Bracelet. Learn how to make a leather & pearls bracelet. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, February 1, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Art al Fresco Beachy Straw Hat. Embellish and create your own embroidered sun hat. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, February 7, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Hands on Habitat with Gulf State Park. Hands on educational nature series free for all ages. Lunch on your own. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, February 8, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Art al Fresco – Morse Code Friendship Bracelets. Create a pair of custom morse code friendship bracelets. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, February 14, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Art al Fresco – Valentine’s Day Paint a Wine Glass ($3 Wine Day). Learn how to Paint a Wine Glass – Valentine’s Day Edition ($3 Wine Day). All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, February 15, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Art al Fresco Create with Clay, Mardi Gras Earrings. Learn to use polymer clay and create festive Mardi Gras earrings. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, February 21, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores): Art al Fresco – Mardi Gras Hat. Let the good times roll and learn how to design your own Mardi Gras Hat. All Ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, February 22, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach): Art al Fresco – Mardi Gras Bead Wreath. Recycle beads into art! BYOBeads or use ours. All Ages.