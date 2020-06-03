Tacky Jack’s G.S. Summer of Fun lunches for kids

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores presents the 8th Annual Summer of Fun featuring art classes, a hands on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch. Hands on Habitat, Art al Fresco and Tacky Jacks Beach Games make up a series of weekly lunchtime activities offered at the waterfront venue. The Summer of Fun series will feature different events to include regional artists and local organizations each Tuesday through Thursday this summer beginning June 9. Online reservations are required. A monthly schedule of events is online at tackyjacks.com.

• Tuesdays: Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Share the Beach, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), RSVP required.

• Wednesdays: Art al Fresco “A hands on lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages”

Create different works of art & crafts every Wednesday this summer. Projects include: tie-dye, oyster shell art, shell jewelry, rare lionfish jewelry, living art terrarium, Ductigami (that’s duck tape origami for those that don’t know), learn to sculpt with sand with pros from Sand Castle University, and Ductstravaganza with “Duck Tape Stuck at Prom” finalists. All ages lunch & learn every Wednesday at 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early). Includes $10 gift card for lunch, fee: depends on the project. In-person art class or take home to-go craft kit.

• Thursdays: Tacky Jacks Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete every Thursday this summer in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! Ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), RSVP required.