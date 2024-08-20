Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Bloody Mary 5K Aug. 31

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores will host the 9th Annual Bloody Mary Competitive 5K Run/Walk /One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is available for the jaunt out and back through Waterway Village. More than 400 runners participated last year. All the usual awards will be presented and pre-race registration is available at active.com. Traditional team spirit awards will be presented. Wear your favorite school colors and be eligible for individual prizes. Early packet pick up is on Aug. 30 at Tackey Jacks/Gulf Shores From 3-6:30 p.m. and beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. Post race fun includes beer, food and bloody marys.