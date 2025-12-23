Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Early NYE Bushwacker Drop

The Gulf Shores Tacky Jacks location will host its annual New Year’s Eve Bushwacker Drop from 6-9 p.m. The ticketed event includes a buffet, a balloon drop with prizes, party favors, door prizes, live music from Double Stuff, $7 buschwackers and other drink specials. The bushwacker will drop with a toast at 8 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. Reservations are required and accepted at 251-948-8881. Tacky Jacks Orange Beach will keep regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.