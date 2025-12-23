Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Early NYE Bushwacker Drop
Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Early NYE Bushwacker Drop
The Gulf Shores Tacky Jacks location will host its annual New Year’s Eve Bushwacker Drop from 6-9 p.m. The ticketed event includes a buffet, a balloon drop with prizes, party favors, door prizes, live music from Double Stuff, $7 buschwackers and other drink specials. The bushwacker will drop with a toast at 8 p.m. Cost is $50 per person. Reservations are required and accepted at 251-948-8881. Tacky Jacks Orange Beach will keep regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.