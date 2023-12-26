Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Early NYE Bushwacker Drop

The Gulf Shores Tacky Jacks location will host its annual New Year’s Eve Bushwacker Drop from 6-9 p.m. The ticketed event includes a buffet, a balloon drop, door prizes, music by Top Hat, party favors, $6 buschwackers and other drink specials and Jackie and a bushwacker toast at 8 p.m. Cost is $50. Reservations are being accepted at 251-948-8881. Tacky Jacks Orange Beach will keep regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.