Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores hosts Aug. 31 Bloody Mary 5K

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores will host the 6th Annual Bloody Mary 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is available for the jaunt out and back through neighborhood streets. Almost 400 runners participated last year. All the usual awards will be presented along with team spirit awards to kick off the football season. Wear your favorite team colors and be eligible for individual prizes. Pre-race registration is available at active.com.