Tacky Jacks Wacky Winter of Fun days start on Jan. 6

Tacky Jacks 9th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series will feature different events to include regional artists and local organizations each week this winter beginning January 6. The Gulf Shores location will host activities on Mondays and the Orange Beach Location on Tuesdays throughout January and February. A monthly schedule of events is listed below, and reservations can be made online at tackyjacks.com. Wacky Fun Days:

• Monday, January 6, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Bottle Cap Flower Art” Learn how to make a flower with upcycled bottle caps. You can bring your special caps or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 7, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Upcycled Scarf Braided Bracelet” Create an upcycled braided bracelet using scarves and Tibetan closures. Bring your special scarf or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.