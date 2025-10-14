Taco & Tequila Fest Nov. 8-9 at Heritage Park in Foley

The Tacos & Tequila Festival will be held at Heritage Park (200 N McKenzie St.) in Foley Nov. 8-9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 (free for children 12 and under).

All food vendors will serve taco or Hispanic dishes along with other menu items. Multiple bars will serve tequila drinks, beer and wine, and the huge kids entertainment/activity area will include a petting zoo and bounce houses.

In addition to food trucks, snack vendors, artists & crafters, the event will include bands playing tributes to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Def Leppard and 1990’s country.

Other fest attractions include free bourbon and tequila samplings on Saturday, jalapeño and taco eating contests and a toss the taco contest. More info: BeachLifeEvents.com.