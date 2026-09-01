Tacos & Tequila Oct. 3-4 in Foley

The Tacos & Tequila Festival will be held at Heritage Park (200 N McKenzie St.) in Foley Oct. 3-4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 (free for children 12 and under).

All food vendors will serve taco or Hispanic dishes along with other menu items. Multiple bars will serve tequila drinks, beer and wine, and the huge kids entertainment/activity area will include a petting zoo and bounce houses.

In addition to food trucks, fun contests for cash prizes, snack vendors, artists & crafters, the event will include tribute bands all weekend and the Velcro Pygmies (above) Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Info: beachlifeevents.com.