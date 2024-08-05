Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge Aug. 24 at The Wharf

Registration is now open for teams who wish to participate in the Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce sponsored Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge at The Wharf on Saturday, Aug. 24. The entry fee is $100. Sampling tickets are $20 and include 10 tickets. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and additional sampling tickets will be available. Attendees can also expect music, games, a covered seating area and an award for the best dressed fan. For more ticket or registration info, visit business.mygulfcoastchamber. com.