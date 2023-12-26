Take a First Day morning group hike Jan. 1 at GSP

Ring in the first day of the new year on a hike with the naturalists at Gulf State Park. The hike will take place at 9 a.m. on January 1 beginning at the east end of the Lake Shelby parking area. A Gulf State Park natualist will lead the 2.3 mile hike will take hikers through freshwater swamp and lake habitats with a chance to see birds, turtles, alligators and other wildlife on a paved, flat trail. This is an easy grade hike, and perfect for all ages and experience levels!

The hike is free and open to the public. If you are not an overnight guest at the Park. Sturdy shoes, water, binoculars and layered clothes are suggested. Leashed pets are welcome. The hike is weather permitting and hot chocolate will be served. Call 251-948-7275 ext. 2092 for updates.

The naturalist lead a leisurely hike across Lake Shelby to Branyon Beach. Make completing this hike a New Year’s resolution you keep and your first alligator sighting, tree hug, new friend opportinity and wildflower sighting.