Take a First Day morning group hike Jan. 1 at Gulf State Park

Ring in the first day of the new year on a hike with the naturalists at Gulf State Park. The hike will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 1 beginning in the parking lot of the Nature Center. The group will be hiking on Bear Creek to Gopher Tortoise Trail, and then turn onto the Lake Shelby Overlook. These trails will take hikers through freshwater swamp and lake habitats with a chance to see birds, turtles, alligators and other wildlife. The hike will be approximately three miles round trip on a paved, flat trail. This is an easy grade hike, and perfect for all ages and experience levels!

The hike is free and open to the public. If you are not an overnight guest at the Park, there is a $2 entrance fee to enter the Campground. Sturdy shoes, water, binoculars and layered clothes are suggested. Leashed pets are welcome. The hike is weather permitting. Call the Nature Center at 251-948-7275 ext. 2092 for updates.