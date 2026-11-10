Taste of Islands Dec. 4 at Orange Beach Event Center

The Mystics of Pleasure and the Mermaids of Pleasure present the Annual Taste of the Island on Friday, Dec. 4 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Tickets are on sale now for $75 per or you can buy a table of 10 for $750. Ticket info: 225-328-1677 or buy tickets at mysticsofpleasure.com.

Admission includes tastings from more than 30 restaurants, an open bar, a fabulous silent auction and live music from the Fuego Show Band. Dress is Island Casual. The krewes will be collecting Toys for Tots at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Christian Service Center.