Taste of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Jan. 29 in Bon Secour

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 6270 Bon Secour Hwy. (at the corner of Ct. Rds. 10 & 49) in historic Bon Secour, will host a Southern Gulf Coast Cooking event, the Taste of St. Peter’s, on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. It is a wonderful opportunity for the larger community to gather and sample some true southern Gulf Coast cooking in the picturesque town. The dine-in only menu features favorites such as the church’s award winning shrimp bisque, Conecuh Sausage Mix, Oriental Cole Slaw, Louisiana Pineapple Rice, Broccoli Cornbread, Carrot & Raisin Salad, and Yum Yum Cake. All served with tea and coffee. In addition to the plate lunches there we also be a bake sale with baked goods from the best cooks in the area. This event is part of the St Peters ECW out-reach ministry. Donation is $12 per person. More info: 251-949-6254.