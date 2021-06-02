Tedeschi-Trucks next up for busy Wharf season

A sold out Memorial Weekend show from country artist Riley Green marked the start of what will be a very busy concert season at The Wharf Amphitheatere in Orange Beach.

Other concerts scheduled at the 10,000 capacity venue include Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Live on June 16; Jon Pardi on June 18 & 19; Luke Combs on July 3 & 4, Brantley Gilbert on July 17; Three Doors Down on July 23; Luke Bryan on July 31; Thomas Rhett on Aug. 13 & 14; Lady A on Aug. 19; Jason Aldean on Aug. 27 & 28; Chris Stapleton on Sept. 18 and Brooks & Dunn on Oct. 9.

The Wharf amphitheater, which was nominated for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards Outdoor Venue of the Year, has been upgraded during the pandemic before getting back to what it does best by welcoming NEEDTOBREATHE for a socially distanced show on April 25.