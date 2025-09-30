Tee Up For The Troops Nov. 11 at Craft Farms

The 2nd Annual Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Tee up for the Troops charity golf scramble will be held at Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Warrior Legacy Ranch in Robertsdale, Alabama.

Warrior Legacy Ranch is a non-profit organization providing veterans a place to reconnect with their unit members in a supportive environment, fostering camaraderie to prevent veteran suicide and to strengthen bonds between veterans and their communities. More WLR info: Warriorlegacyranch.org or charitygolftoday.com /CCMGA2024.