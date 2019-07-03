Teen Club starts in Oct. in Gulf Shores

The Gulf Shores Recreation Department is excited to announce a new recreation program, Gulf Shores Teen Club (ClubGST), beginning in October. ClubGST is open to children in grades 6-9.

ClubGST will meet after school every Friday during the months of October 2019-April 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Transportation from school to the Cultural Center will be provided. The registration cost for ClubGST is $40 per month.

Interested children may register for ClubGST at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center or Cultural Center. For more information about ClubGST, please contact Program Coordinator Amanda Deckard by email at adeckard@gulfshoresal. gov or call 251-968-4419.