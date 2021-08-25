Telluride, Soul Rebels, George Porter at Fairhope Music Fest

George Porter Jr., The Soul Rebels, Birmingham legends Telluride, and Mobile’s own genius on guitar, Will Kimbrough are among the featured bands for the Oct. 30-31 Fairhope Music Festival at Weeks Bay Plantation (12562 Mary Ann Beach Rd.) Camping is available at the beautifl venue and early bird tickets are $45 at fairhopemusicfest.com or eventbrite.com. The event will feature food trucks, art vendors, games, and a kids area, with proceeds to benefit American Legion Post 199’s Rebuild Fund.

••••••



Fest Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 30

2 – Will Kimbrough & Band

3:30 – JD SIMO

5 – Cha Wa

7 – The Soul Rebels

9 – George Porter Jr.

& Runnin’ Pardners

Late night Acoustic Set – Ross Newell

Sunday, Oct. 31

11 – Red & the Revelers

12:30 – Telluride