Ten safety tips for an enjoyable July 4 Fireworks party

Follow these top 10 tips for a safer fireworks party:

– Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable

– Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time

– Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

– Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

– Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

– Never return to a firework once it has been lit

– Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

– Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

– Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

– Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.