Tereza Mojs of GSHS earns Class 6A state tennis title

Gulf Shores High School junior tennis player Tereza Mojs earned her second state Class 6A singles tennis title to lead the Dolphin girls to a top 10 finish in the tourney.

Mojs did not lose a set while beating netters from Trinity Presbyterian, Northridge, McGill-Toolen, Mountain Brook and Homewood at the Mobile Tennis Center on her way to the crown to solidify her ranking as the the state’s second ranked female tennis player.