TESTING 1, 2, 3 memory testing volunteers helped many locals

By Sam Strite

TESTING 1,2,3 a local group of volunteers which has been offering free memory screening and balance testing for seniors in the Baldwin County area since 2015 has gone into semi-retirement. When the group was formed in 2015, there was no place for seniors to learn about their memory issues without going to a neurologist. With the support of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, our program stepped up to fill this gap. Each year, events were held throughout the County and hundreds of seniors came to be tested. Over 50 volunteers supported the effort and many were retired nurses.

When COVID struck, we went into retirement, only to return in 2022; however, with Medicare now paying doctors to give memory tests as part of a wellness program and with Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering on-line memory screening, the attendance at TESTING 1,2,3’s events dropped off dramatically.

Starting in 2025 we will only hold one event a year and that will be at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center’s Fit Fair (next year scheduled for February 14). For anyone in the County who would like a free memory screening and/or balance test, please come to the Fit Fair. It has been a huge event for more than 10 years and a great opportunity to learn more about wellness and your health – all for free!