(Jimmy’s wife) Jane Slagsvol

Jimmy Buffett’s wife, Jane Slagsvol, thanked the Parrot Head community for its overwhelming support on her husband’s official website. Jame said she and her husband were surrounded by love everywhere they went.

By Jane Slagsvol

As Jimmy said a few months ago, “growing old is not for sissies.” These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies. One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us.

Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family. Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much.

He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family.

To the teams of doctors, nurses, hospice workers, and caregivers, your compassion was overwhelming in the best possible way. Jimmy listened to everything you said and followed your every order. You gave him hope, even at the most hopeless moments. Thank you for your tenacity in seeking the best solutions at each stage of his illness. You were honest, brave, and empathic; you showed us such dignity and goodness. I could not have asked for a better team of professionals.

To all those who work with and for Jimmy and me, thank you. We know that we’ve surrounded ourselves with the best, most honorable, most generous people, and we know how fortunate we have been for all these years. You made our lives better in thousands of ways, big and small, each day. That was especially true during these last few years. I hope you know how much we care about you and always value the work you do. It is deeply comforting to know that I can depend on your loyalty, your sincerity, and your respect. You have earned ours in return.

To my amazing friends, you have expanded the meaning and depth of friendship. Jimmy and I felt your breathtaking love and compassion throughout our lives and, especially, over these past few years. Jimmy brightened telling you stories over long dinners as the cicadas sang. He loved occupying his place at the head of the table, looking at the people he cherished. You created a microclimate of affection that surrounded us like the sun. It gave us hope; it felt like a celebration even when things were grim. It’s a balm to me now. Without your friendship, we surely would have fallen. I wish each of you has friends as gracious, generous, and kind.

Jimmy was love. Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh.

To my family. I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart.

One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was “Bubbles Up.” He sings, “Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.” Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.

– Love, Jane

I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was a man who spirit could not be broken. Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant.

“Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be.

“My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me. He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him.

“When I showed him the South Park episodes that parody him, he loved chuckling along. I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with ‘You live off those f!@#$ing blenders!’ He got me there.

“Over the past few days, people have thanked me for sharing my dad with them, but I know he would have wanted me to thank his fans for sharing their lives with him,” Delaney wrote. “We are his family but the stage was his home, and you, his band, and everyone on the road gave him the strength to keep going back. I’ll pass something along my mom said to me, ‘Whenever you feel sad or lost, look for the messages in the music. There are plenty.

“My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses, and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer,” Delaney wrote. “So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful.

“To the family and friends supporting us during this time, thank you for reminding me of the importance of human connection. I knew laughter was the best medicine, but it’s never rung truer than it does now. If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.

“And a big thank you to everyone for your tributes, stories, and notes. My dad and I shared a love for words, so reading yours has lit up my darkest hour.

“And finally, to my dad, thank you. You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”

Jimmy is survived by Delaney and his other children, Savannah, 44, and Cameron, 29, as well as his wife of 46 years, Jane.

