Thanks Orange Beach Surf Rescue

While the lifeguard stands have been removed from the beach, Orange Beach lifeguards will continue patrols until October 31. Statistics for Orange Beach Surf Rescue from March 1 – Sept. 23: Minor First Aids: 52; Major First Aids: 21; Missing Persons: 23; Rescues: 157; Calls for Service: 19; Public Assist: 1,441; Boat Incidents: 4; Code Enforcement: 403; Drowning: 1. Find more information and daily beach reports on the Surf Rescue page at orangebeachal.gov. A big shout-out to Orange Beach Surf Rescue for (along with OBPD & OBFD) protecting paradise.