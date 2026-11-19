The 2nd Annual Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Tee up for the Troops Charity Golf Scramble

The 2nd Annual Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Tee up for the Troops Charity Golf Scramble was held on Veteran’s Day for a good reason. Golfers filled both courses at Craft Farms to raise money for Warrior Legacy Ranch, a non-profit organization providing veterans a place to reconnect with their unit members in a supportive environment, fostering camaraderie to prevent veteran suicide and to strengthen bonds between veterans and their communities. More WLR info: Warriorlegacyranch.org or charitygolftoday.com