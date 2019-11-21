The Baldwin Pops are at Foley Civic Center Dec. 9

The Baldwin Pops Band will present A Gulf Coast Christmas on Dec. 9 show at The Foley Civic Center beginning at 7 p.m. The family friendly, festive concert is free and Santa plans to drop in for a short visit with the children. Pictures with Santa will be available for $5 in the lobby during intermission. A Toys for Tots representative from the U.S Marine Corps Reserve will be available to collect new unwrapped toys for those who wish to contribute. The Foley Civic Center is located at 407 E Laurel Ave. More info: baldwinpopsband.com, Facebook or 251-987-5757.