The Band Wanted at Al. Gulf Coast Music Hall in Foley Aug. 31

The Band Wanted will bring its take on original country music to Foley’s Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall (The Big Red Barn) on Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door. For reservations, call 251-978-2462 or visit alabamagulfcoastmusichall.com. The venue is located at 12615 Foley Beach Express.

Joshua and Candy Carpenter are the hearts behind a band whose mission is to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. Their set lists include Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, George Jones and Dolly Parton songs, current country hits, gospel and piano songs as well as originals. Additionally, Candy and Joshua will also share about their life traveling full-time in a tour bus. Their dream of singing and traveling together was born in Colorado where they were married.