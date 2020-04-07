The Captains School is now offering its classes online

The Captains School is still in business, but Capt. Casey is now offering all of his company’s courses live online. “Although the US Coast Guard licensing office is closed, we can still submit original and renewal applications and our students will be first in line if they go ahead and submit their paperwork now,’’ Capt. Casey said. “Our office crew is working from home and can provide every service we normally do, with no problems. We hope the live online seminar/webinar works. We are here to continue to help mariners through the maze.’’