Fellow local jokester David Frank shares another classic…

Two elderly women get pulled over while driving down Hwy 25. The officer goes up to the driver side window and asks,”Why are you driving so slow?”

The driver says, “I was driving 25 miles an hour – the speed limit.’’

“No Ma’m, the speed limit is 65 and this is Hwy 25,” the officer replies.

The officer looks over at the passenger and sees that she is and shaking. He asks the driver what is wrong with her.

The driver replies, “Well, we just came off Hwy 98.

••••••••••

The economy is terrible. At the beginning of the year, the politicians promised things would improve by the last quarter.

Well, I’m down to my last quarter and they haven’t improved!

••••••••••

Me: “Darling, I think the new dryer is shrinking my clothes.”

My now ex-wife: “No, sweetie, that was the fridge.”

••••••••••

“Doctor, I have a son who thinks he’s a chicken,” said the man.

“Why don’t you bring him in for treatment?” asked the doctor.

“We need the eggs,” replied the man.

••••••••••

Calvin sees Elmer and asks, “What’s up?”

Elmer says, “First I got tonsillitis, followed by appendicitis and pneumonia. After that I got erysipelas with hemachromatosis. Following that I got poliomyelitis and finally ended up with neuritis. Then they gave me hypodermics and inoculations.”

“Boy, you had quite a time.”

“I’ll say! I thought I’d never pull through that spelling test.”

••••••••••

Teacher: “What is the relationship between kinetic and potential energy?”

Student: “As far as I know, they’re just friends, but there could be something else going on there.”

••••••••••

My friend went to Vegas in a $10,000 Nissan, left in a $360,000 Porsche.

I thought, “Nice, I’m going to get in on that.”

So I left for Vegas in my $15,000 Toyota. Came back in a $800,000 vehicle – A Greyhound bus.

••••••••••

Maître d’: “Have you reservations, sir?”

Me: “Yes. But we thought we’d eat here anyway.”

••••••••••

• Whoever lost their iPhone outside the bar, please stop ringing my new phone!

••••••••••

Salesman: “Wow, boss. That is a nice car.’’

Company owner: “If you work all the hours overtime that you can, don’t take any holiday or sick time and be the most productive employee that we have, next year I’ll be able to afford another one”

••••••••••

After serving for several years in the House of Representatives, Charlie decided to run for a seat in the Senate.

Charlie explained: “My wife wanted me out of the house.”

••••••••••

The priest was being transferred out of the Parish. One lady in particular was tearful.

“Don’t be sad,” said the priest, “who knows, you might get someone better next time.”

“They say that every time a priest leaves. But they just keep getting worse and worse,’’ said the lady.

••••••••••

A man went to see his doctor and said, “My hair is falling out! Can you give me something to keep it in?”

“Of course,” said before handing the man a small box. “Will this be big enough?”

••••••••••

“You admit having broken into the dress shop two times?” asked the judge.

“Yes,” answered the suspect.

“And what did you steal?”

“A dress, your Honor,” he replied.

“One dress?” echoed the judge. “But you admit breaking in twice!”

“Yes, your Honor,” sighed the suspect. “I had to exchange it. My wife didn’t like the color.”

•••••••••••

A lawyer pulls up on the roadside outside his office to make sure the staff all get a good look at his new silver Porsche. A truck rolls down the hill as he is getting out and destroys his car anc cuts off his arm.

When a paramedic arrived on scene, the lawyer said, “Look – my beautiful Porsche. It’s destroyed.’’

“You lawyers are all the same – money, money , money. Just look at your arm,’’ said the paramedic.

“Oh no. My new Rolex,’’ the lawyer replied.

••••••••••

My wife told me I was incapable of multitasking.

So I got drunk and embarrassed her at the same time.

••••••••••

• The cardiologist’s diet. If it tastes good, spit it out.