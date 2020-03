The Diner offering Family Special Menu & Take-Out Lunch

The Diner in Gulf Shores is providing a Family Special Menu available from 11am-6pm. (Please note, alcohol canNOT be delivered). The popular restaurant also offers curbside service and delivery for its lunch specials from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Today it was a BBQ pork sandwich with chips and slaw for $5). For more info, call (251) 500-1581.