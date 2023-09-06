The Emerald Coast Beer Festival

The Escambia Bay Homebrewers Club sponsored its 5th Annual Emerald Coast Beer Fest on Sept. 8 inside and outside of Seville Quarter at 130 E Government St. in Pensacola beginning around 5:30 p.m. Featuring more than 200 different beers from microbreweries, regional beer distributors, and homebrewing clubs throughout the country. Fest fests have included up to 65 participating breweries. In addition to beer the fest will include food and live music from the Cat Daddy Blues Band, McGuire’s Bagpipe Band, Pensacola Steel and Bangarang Peter. Tickets are $40 at the door. For more info, visit emeraldcoastbeerfest.com.