Here’s a little somethin’ somethin’ for you wine lovers…

• Pessimist: The glass is half empty.

Optimist: The glass is half full.

Realist: The glass needs a refill.

• Warning: The consumption of wine may lead you to believe you can sing.

• Everytime I say the dirty word exercise, I have to wash my mouth out with red wine and chocolate.

• I love to cook with wine. Sometimes I even put it in the food.

• I tried jogging for exercise, but I kept spilling my wine.

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Friend: This economy is killing me. It’s all I can do to even keep up with my bills.

Me: I had the same problem until I moved in with an older couple. They are not even charging me rent.

Friend: What are their names?

Me: Mom and dad.

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Wife: “He fought with me again. I’m coming to stay with you.”

Her Mom: “No, dear. He must pay for his mistake. I’m coming to stay with you.”

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Pope: “The Lord Jesus Christ gave me good news and bad news to share.

Cardinal: “What is the good news?”

Pope: “The Lord is coming, the rapture is at hand, and the Lord will be leading his chosen to Heaven!”

Cardinal: What is the bad news?”

Pope: “He was calling from Salt Lake City.”

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Doctor: “Does anyone in your family suffer from mental illness?”

Me: “No, we all seem to enjoy it.”

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Me: “I can’t see you anymore. I’m not going to let you hurt me again.”

Trainer: “It was one sit-up.’’

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A guy from Michigan walks into a library, goes to the information desk and asks, “Hi, can I order two fish and chips and two diet cokes?”

The librarian said, “Excuse me, this is a library!”

The guy whispered in response, “Sorry, can I order two fish and chips and two diet cokes?”

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Two Auburn grads are standing at the base of a flagpole, looking up. An Alabama grad walks by and asks them what their problem is. They reply that they have been told to measure the height of the flagpole; they have a tape measure but no ladder.

The Alabama grad removes a bolt from the base of the pole, lowers it, takes the measure and says, “It is 23 feet.”

The Auburn grad replies, “Typical Roll Tider. We ask for the height and he gives us the length.”

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• What do you call a cow with no legs? Ground beef.

• What did the Buffalo say to his little boy when he dropped him off at school? Bison.

• What did the late tomato say to the early tomato? I’ll ketch up.

• What did the 0 say to the 8? Nice belt.

• Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road? Because he had no guts.

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How many nihilists does it take to change a lightbulb?

Two: One to change it, and one to observe how it represents the futility in struggling against cosmic inevitability.

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How many therapists does it take to change a light bulb?

One, but they really have to want to change.

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How many surrealists does it take to change a light bulb?

Two: One to hold the orca, and the other to gather the neon-pink alligators.

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How many city workers does it take to change a light bulb?

A standard crew of eight should do it; one to change it, one to make a coffee run, one to lodge a complaint with their union steward over the appalling working conditions, and five to supervise.

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A woman went to the emergency room, where she was seen by a young new doctor. After about 3 minutes in the examination room, the doctor told her she was pregnant.

She burst out of the room and ran down the hall screaming.

An older doctor stopped her and asked what the problem was. After listening to her story, he calmed her down and marched down the hallway to the first doctor’s room.

“Whats wrong with you?” he demanded. This woman is 63 years old, she has two grown children and several grandchildren, and you told her she was pregnant?”

Without looking up, the young doctor said, “Does she still have the hiccups?

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My wife asked me to take her to one of those restaurants where they make food right in front of you. I picked Subway.