The Grinch movie plays Dec. 20 at Back Country Trail Al’s Park

Christmas Movie Night, co-hosted by the Backcountry Trail Foundation and the Orange Beach Coastal Resources Department, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 20 at Al’s Park on the Backcountry Trail. This year’s movie will be “The Grinch” (2018 version). Hot chocolate and popcorn will be provided. Admission is free but bring blankets and chairs for seating. Parking is available at the Sportsplex Trailhead, 4385 William Silvers Parkway. ​For more information, call 251-981-1063.