The Gulf’s BLT tuna tacos tops Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge; LuLu’s booth is best decorated

BLT tuna tacos from The Gulf was the dish that earned the golden ticket to the World Food Championships at the recent Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce sponsored Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge at The Wharf. All dishes in the competition included small batch bacon from Bill E’s, an event sponsor. The top dish was composed of a crispy bacon taco shell, baby Tuscan salad blend, baby heirloom tomatoes, lemon garlic aioli, and seared tuna. The Island House Hotel placed second with its Bacon Me to the Top dish, which included bacon dusted, handmade blue and yellow tortillas stuffed with smoked shrimp, crunchy bacon dusted slaw, Mexican corn, fresh tomatoes and caramelized onion jam with a bacon popper topper. The third place team, Blazed & Confused is based in Robert, Louisiana. Their Pigpen & Deep Water entry included Bill E’s bacon, pan-fried, deep-fried Gulf shrimp, blue cheese, with an orange pepper jelly. The Orange Beach Police Department’s Grill Sergeants earned the People’s Choice Award: with their – Orange Beach, Bacon Jalapeño Eggroll Poppers. It consisted of bacon, bacon drippings, cream cheese, jalapeño, eggroll wrappers, sweet chili sauce, seasoning, green onions, and hot mustard. The best decorated booth award was presented to LuLu’s.