The Hangout presents Pirates & Princesses Breakfast Adventure

By Christopher LaRocca

The Hangout is proud to announce the start of the Pirates and Princesses Breakfast Adventure series. The Pirates and Princesses Breakfast is a three-time daily show that features treasure hunts, sing-along songs, games, magic tricks, laughs and more! May 24th through August 15th, get immersed in the fun-filled adventure story of Cap’n Sch’meagull as he guides you around his lost island and searches for treasure! But beware, his magical nemesis Captain Blackhart is lurking around the corner!

The Pirates and Princesses Breakfast is a spin on the classic “Dinner and Movie” your family grew up with, featuring breakfast and a show with Gulf Shores’ favorite slapstick pirate crew at The Hangout. Join us on the beach this summer and enjoy a hearty breakfast full of laughs and games with the family. Not only will the entire family be entertained and well fed, but we will also pass out Tiaras and Eye patches to all of our little pirates and princesses to commemorate their time with our crew of scallawags!

Show times start at 8am, 9am, and 10am Daily. Adult Prices are $15, $8 for Children, Kids 5 years and under are free! Reservation tickets are free for a limited time! Make a reservation for your family at our pirates and princesses website! (thehangout.com)

The Hangout serves family fun at the beach in Gulf Shores. Come enjoy live entertainment, relax around the fire pit, let the kids play and share good times! The 2.5-acre restaurant features full-service dining, beach access, and a courtyard with a ton-of-fun sand pile, foam pit, games, retail shopping, stages for live music and more. For hours, menu, music and events please visit our website or give us a call.