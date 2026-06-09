The Hideaway re-opens at Fort Morgan’s Beach Club Resort & Spa

The Hideaway at The Beach Club Resort & Spa in Fort Morgan is back open following an extensive renovation that completely reimagined the dining destination at the heart of The Village. It is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning at 7:30 a.m. and bar service is offered from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

The entire Village, including The Mercantile, The Creamery, and Village Lawn, is open to the public. Guests may dine indoors or outdoors and can also order ahead by phone for convenient counter pickup. For info, menus, or to place an order, call 251-224-3650.

Hideaway is Latitude 30 North, the restaurant’s new in-house coffee experience, features small-batch handcrafted coffee drinks served hot, iced, blended, or Nitro-style alongside a full breakfast menu featuring avocado toast, chicken biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, and hearty Southern-inspired favorites.

Lunch and dinner will feature made-to-order salads and wraps, customizable house-made pizzas, seafood platters, burgers, wings, tenders, and pasta dishes. Craft beers, wine selections, and specialty cocktails are also available from the full-service bar.

The redesigned space features bright, airy interiors with navy ceilings, coastal blue accents, warm rattan textures, beautiful tile details, and relaxed beach-inspired finishes throughout. The renovation blends a modern coastal aesthetic with the casual, welcoming feel guests have always loved.